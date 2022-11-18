Green cover: State's efforts lauded at global conference

kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's efforts and taking to the streets for spreading awareness regarding conservation of the green cover in the state was appreciated at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change held at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.



Environmentalists across the country lauded her efforts to ensure massive plantation drive after severe cyclonic storm Amphan in May 2020 that had dealt a telling blow to the greenery in the city.

Debasish Kumar who happens to be the Member Mayor in Council (Parks and Gardens) of Kolkata Municipal Corporation attended the summit as a representative from Bengal.

Kumar presented a report on climate vulnerability of Kolkata and highlighted actions taken for mitigation and adaptation. He also announced its decision to hold a city-level climate summit soon to further take forward its action against climate change.

Kolkata was the only city from the country part of the meeting focused on urban climate resilience organised by the Climate Action Network South Asia. The meeting was attended by representatives from several South Asian cities.

Kolkata has been identified as one of the most vulnerable global cities to climate change in recent UN reports.

Kumar, who is the chairman of KMC's climate and solar committee, highlighted that KMC has already taken some steps like providing solar connectivity in eight major city parks and turning them carbon neutral; introducing electrical vehicles; undertaking plantation of trees.