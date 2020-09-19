'Great cry & little wool' reminds me of @BJP4India's dramatic failure on its own ideologies, says Abhishek

Kolkata: Citing the poor condition of priests across the nation amid the pandemic, Abhishek Banerjee, president, Trinamool Youth Congress and party's MP has slammed the BJP for not doing anything for these priests though it always spoke about Hindutva.



Banerjee tweeted: "Great cry & little wool" reminds me of @BJP4India's dramatic failure on its own ideologies with India's temples having to sell off offerings to God to survive the pandemic. Atleast Bengal's priests can rest in comfort with@MamataOfficial at the helm."

Calling the high sounding statements of the BJP leaders as "great cry and little wool," Banerjee said the priests had to sell the offerings for survival during the pandemic. This is the picture in almost all the temples in the country where the priests are not being looked after properly.

In Bengal Mamata Banerjee has announced monthly stipend of Rs 1000 to the priests. Around 8000 priests across the state will be benefitted.

It may be recalled that the BJP had made a hue and cry when the Bengal government started giving stipend to the Imams.

When the Chief Minister had announced stipend for the priests, BJP leaders said this was dome to woo the priests before the election. However, in no BJP state steps have been taken to given stipend to the priests.