Gratuity dues of workers worth Rs 60L cleared in last 15 days

kolkata: The state Labour department through the office of the Joint Labour Commissioner, Howrah has been instrumental in passing orders regarding clearance of gratuity dues of workers to the tune of Rs 60 lakhs in the last fifteen days. Rs 37 lakhs of the pending dues have already been handed over to the retired workers and measures have been taken so that the employers clear the balance of Rs 23 lakhs very soon.



"There were a number of complaints related to hardships faced by retired workers of jute mills for the inordinate delay in getting their gratuity dues from their respective employers. The matter was taken up on an urgent basis and controlling officers and other staff put in a lot of effort so that the gratuity dues are cleared in quick time," a senior official of the state Labour department said.

Efforts are being made to clear at least 15 pending gratuity cases within a week, the official said.

Octogenarian Gopal Naskar was elated on receiving Rs 20 lakhs as gratuity dues on Tuesday. "I cannot express my joy in words. Thanks to all officials of the Joint Labour Commissioner's office for their efforts in this regard," Naskar said as tears of joy rolled down his cheeks. Ashis Sarkar, Joint Labour Commissioner, Howrah reiterated that the department is committed to ensuring justice for the workers. "The labourers' are our asset. Their smiling faces give us a special happiness and act as a morale booster to continue our work with renewed energy," he said.