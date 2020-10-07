Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, president Trinamool Youth Congress and party's MP has thanked Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president for admitting that mafia raj has been established in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.



While commenting on the murder of Manish Shukla, Ghosh had said on Monday that "mafia raj has been established in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and a similar one is going to be set up in Bengal." He said this while giving interview in a vernacular channel.

Banerjee tweeted: "Grateful to Dilip Ghosh for admitting that mafia raj has been established in Uttar Pradesh of Yogi Adityanath and in Bihar where Nitish Kumar is their

partner."

Ghosh who has often held Trinamool Congress responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in Bengal made the statement which has now backfired.

Trinamool leaders said people of the state had seen how BJP leaders and supporters had forcibly entered NRS Medical

College and Hospital where both COVID-19 and non-Covid patients are receiving

treatment.

The BJP supporters shouted slogans inside the hospital premises. The relatives of the patients could not enter the hospital as the entry points had been blocked by them.

Later, BJP leaders demanded that the hearse carying the body of Manish Shukla should be taken to Raj Bhavan from the hospital and that had caused inconvenience to the

home-bound commuters on Monday.