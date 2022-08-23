Grant to Puja clubs hiked to Rs 60K; Mamata says this yr will be 'special'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hiked the donation amount for each club organising Durga Puja to Rs 60,000 from last year's Rs 50,000, besides announcing a 60 per cent rebate on electricity bills and urged the organisers to make this year's Puja better and grander to celebrate Bengal's biggest festival making it into the UNESCO Intangible Heritage list.



"The Centre is not releasing funds for the state. Despite that, we will increase donations for the clubs from last year's Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. We will also provide them with a rebate of 60 per cent on the electricity bill," Banerjee said.

Holding an administrative meeting with Puja organisers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee announced that the state government employees are entitled to get 11 straight days of Puja holidays starting from September 30 (Panchami) till October 10 (day after Lakshmi Puja) this year.

In an apparent jibe at the BJP, she said that some people falsely say that the Bengal government does not allow Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja to take place. Without naming anybody, Banerjee said: "I urge people not to believe in the slander. I believe that religion is personal, but festivals are for all."

Urging the organisers to put in extra effort in making this year's Puja bigger and better, Banerjee said: "You don't have to pay to the Fire Brigade, there is no tax on the Puja, there are no taxes incurred on advertisement, Puja applications can be made online. You tell me what else we can do. This year's Puja is special and I urge everyone to make it special and ensure everyone, starting from artisans from the village to foreign delegates, feel good and at home during the Puja this year."

Banerjee further said that her government would take out a rally — that will originate at Jorasanko Thakurbari — on September 1 to "thank UNESCO for according the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag to the festival".

She stressed that the "September 1 rally would have no political agenda", and anybody and everybody was free to join it.

"I will invite 10,000 students from senior schools to be part of this rally," she said.

Banerjee requested all the offices to grant leave to their staff at 1 pm on that day so that they can join the rally.

She also requested school authorities to allow students to leave by noon.

The Chief Minister also said that the annual Durga Puja Carnival at Red Road would be held on October 8, three days after Dashami.

Banerjee also asked the organisers to prepare in advance as a team from UNESCO will be visiting the city on September 21, 22 and 23 to witness the arrangements for Durga Puja.

The Puja committees have been asked to reach Jorasanko on September 1 with their members by 2 pm following which the rally will begin. The rally will conclude near Rani Rashmoni Road where seating arrangements for about 20,000 people would be made.

The Chief Minister mentioned that apart from Kolkata, Puja organisers from Salt Lake and Howrah will also attend the rally. She asked the District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all districts to hold similar rallies in their areas at the same time and make necessary arrangements for the same.

She said that this year about 40,092 Durga Pujas will be held, including the 2,141 Pujas being organised by women. In Kolkata, about 2,700 Pujas will be held. The immersion will be allowed from October 5 till October 8.

The grand Durga Puja Carnival will be held at Red Road on October 8 while the same will be held on October 7 in the districts.

Apart from the Puja arrangements, Banerjee also asked the CESC, Kolkata Police, West Bengal Police and other departments to make hoardings to glorify Bengal's Durga Puja.

The Information and Cultural Affairs department has been asked to prepare a banner with the logo of the state government thanking UNESCO. This banner will be sent to all the Puja committees so that they can display it.