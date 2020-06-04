Grant one-time financial aid of Rs 10,000 to each migrant worker: Mamata urges PM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to utilise only one-tenth of the huge sum of money donated in the PM-CARES fund in giving one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to the migrant workers as they face economic hardships of unimaginable proportions in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.



"It is not my demand, instead it is an appeal to the Prime Minister to release Rs 10,000 crore of the donation received by the Centre to combat COVID-19 for migrant labourers and people from the unorganised sector including hawkers," Banerjee said adding that she was saying the same after a proper calculation as it would be only one-tenth of the total amount if the Centre has received Rs 1 lakh crore as a donation so far.

The Chief Minister further said: "The Bengal government has received only Rs 100 crore in its relief fund for COVID-19 and so far spent more Rs 80 crore in procuring ventilators, PPE kits and medicines. But the Centre has received a huge amount of money and people have donated to fight the COVID-19 situation. So, at least a portion of it should be utilised to support the migrant workers and in building health infrastructure."

She also tweeted in this connection on Wednesday morning: "People have been facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions because of the ongoing pandemic. I appeal to the Central Govt to transfer Rs 10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers including people in the unorganised sector. A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this."

Without naming BJP, Banerjee said: "Even in such a scenario when the state is not leaving any stone unturned to fight COVID-19 and Amphan devastation simultaneously, some are even thinking of capturing Bengal. Some are even doing politics over migrant issues and instigating trouble. I don't want to attack anyone personally but some are even misinterpreting what we had said in connection with bringing back our migrant labourers." Turning down the allegations of showing unwillingness in bringing back the migrants, the Chief Minister added that it could have been managed well if the Centre had allowed the whole process in a planned manner two months before when the lockdown was announced.

Giving detailed information on the state's initiative to support people who were stuck in different parts of the country including migrant workers, Banerjee said around Rs 40 crore was spent for their transportation and it includes Rs 25 crore fare for 235 Shramik Special trains in which 4.2 lakh people have already returned and another 1.5 lakh will come in the remaining trains by June 10. It includes Rs 15 crore to engage more than 9,000 buses for those stuck in other states. Rs 8 crore was spent on their health screening. "A total of 10.5 lakh migrants will return to the state till June 10 and so far a total of 8.5 lakh of them have already come back," Banerjee said.

At the same time, Rs 45.70 crore was spent for 'Sneher Parash' project through which 4.57 lakh people were provided with Rs 1,000 assistance each when they were stuck in other states. Similarly, Rs 16.05 crore was spent for the 'Prochesta' scheme to provide support to 1.62 crore beneficiaries from the unorganised sector. The state government also needs to spend Rs 3 crore per day to run the institutional quarantine units.

The Chief Minister also announced that masks will be distributed among all school-goers in the coming days. The state government has also extended the health insurance scheme for frontline workers till July end. No strict steps will be taken for the time being if state government employees get late to work by an hour or so.

Banerjee directed all district authorities to prepare a respective database of migrant workers mentioning their skills so that they can be engaged in jobs as and when an opportunity comes up. She also directed state Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick to distribute 5 kg rice and chana among the returning migrant workers.