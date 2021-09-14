Grant of Rs 4,402cr for Health infra in 5 yrs

Kolkata: The state is supposed to receive Rs 4,402 crore in the next five financial years for development of health infrastructure as per the grant of the 15th Finance Commission.



The grant is Rs 2732.80 crore and Rs 1669.56 crore for rural and urban areas respectively.

This comes when the Bengal government has increased the allocation for the Health and Family Welfare department by over 400 per cent in 2021-22 fiscal compared to that of the previous financial year. The budget for the Health department, which was Rs 4,608 crore in 2020-21, has been increased to Rs 16,368 crore in the current fiscal.

The grant is to develop more primary health centres, block level public health units, conversion of rural primary health centres and sub centres to HWC.

The allocation for both 2021-22 and 2022-23 is Rs 829.06 crore each. It would slightly increase to Rs 870.49 crore in 2023-24. For 2024-25 and 2025-26, the amount is Rs 914.02 crores and Rs 959.73 crores respectively.