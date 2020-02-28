Grandsons of Gandhi, Ambedkar join stir at city's 'Shaheen Bagh'; fire salvo at saffron brigade

Kolkata: Tushar Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi who was present at the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stir in Park Circus Maidan on Friday evening along with Raj Ratna Ambedkar, the grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar, slammed the BJP government for dividing India on the basis of the draconian law.



82-year-old Bilquis, also known as Dadi, from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, was also present on the occasion.

"CAA, NRC and NPR is not only related with Muslims but also with the Dalits and lower sections of the society. The Dalits and poor citizens will suffer the most if CAA is implemented. They will be asked to show proof. This government is maintaining a double standard. They (RSS) had shot Mahatma Gandhi with three bullets. In the same way, the BJP government is killing the Indians through three things, CAA, NRC and NPR," said Tushar.

The Park Circus protest, termed as 'Swadhinata Andolan 2.0' (Freedom movement 2.0), is being led by 45-year-old homemaker Asmat Jamil.

Referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots, Tushar said that information was collected by the government before the pogrom. Based on the information given by the citizens, Muslims were dragged out from their houses and killed.

"We should not give any information to the government because it is harmful to us," said Tushar. "If the RSS backed BJP, who did not participate in the freedom struggle of India, asks you to give information regarding CAA, question them who are they to ask for documents," pointed out Tushar.

The controversial act, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament in December last year, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who have come over to India following religious persecution.

"Voter ID is itself a proof of Indian citizenship. It was valid during 2019 election, following which Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. If Voter ID is not valid for CAA then Narendra Modi is also invalid as Prime Minister," said Raj.

Ever since it began on January 7, 2 days after the JNU violence, the sit-in demonstration against the Centre's 'discriminatory' policies has gained significant momentum with time. The women have played a very active role in organising the movement, which has seen remarkable footfall from different walks of life.