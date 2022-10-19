Graft: Court issues warrant against former Haldia civic body chairman Shyamal Adak

KOLKATA: The Haldia divisional court issued a hulia (warrant) in the name of the former chairman of Haldia Municipality, Shyamal Adak. The notice has already been pasted on the former mayor's residences at Azad Hindnagar in Haldia and also at Regent Park area in Kolkata.



Notices of this warrant have also been put at Haldia Court Square, Municipal Office, Haldia Development Board Square, Haldia-Nandigram Ferry Ghat, Kukrahati Ferry Ghat, Haldia Central Bus Stand.

Shyamal Adak has been accused of embezzlement of funds. An FIR was filed at the Bhawanipur police station in September accusing Arunanshu Mukhopadhyay, the owner of a construction company in Hindnagar of committing fraud. It was alleged that Shyamal Adak forged his company name and his signature. It also came to light that irregularities occurred in the tendering process. The police have already seized many files related to municipal tenders. Haldia court had issued an arrest warrant on October 2.

He was seen walking surrounded by his security guards at the Delhi airport. A team of Haldia police raided Delhi. The accused could not be arrested due to non-cooperation by the accused. The police have summoned the then chairman of the tender committee of the municipality, a councilor and finance department officer of the municipality.

But they are not properly cooperating with the investigating officers. The Haldia court has now issued hulia against Shyamal Adak on Monday.