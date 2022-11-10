Graft charge against teacher: Case filed in High Court

KOLKATA: A new case related to corruption in acquiring Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) degree was filed at the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday against a college teacher.



The litigants alleged that the college teacher would seek money from students, who came to get trained for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). They alleged that the accused would only pass them in practical tests after they coughed up the money.

The lawyer representing the students said that the incident had taken place at a D.El.Ed college in Malda. The accused teacher reportedly demanded Rs 2,000 per person from the examinees and threatened to fail all 49 examinees if the amount was not paid.

Hearing the case, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said that the allegations were serious in nature, thus the case will be heard on Thursday.

Once again the name of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) popped up in the court after the plaintiffs claimed that the primary education board was closely connected with the accused teacher.

In another case, protesting aspirants from TET 2014 have approached the High Court seeking permission to sit for a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue. Meanwhile the TET 2014 aspirants gathered in Sealdah with the aim to conduct a protest at Acharya Prafulla Chandra Bhavan to demand recruitment. The Police of Bidhannagar Commissionerate had deployed personnel across the Salt Lake area to intercept any gathering.