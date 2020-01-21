Govt will urge Visva Bharati not to cancel Basanta Utsav

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said that the Bengal government would urge the Visva Bharati University authorities to reconsider its decision on the cancellation of a centralised programme during Basanta Utsav at Santiniketan on the day of Holi.



Visva Bharati University earlier said that unlike the previous years they would not organise the Basanta Utsav at Santiniketan on the day of Holi. They also expressed their desire to host a programme in the current month.

"Visva Bharati University is a centrally controlled institution and they can take their own decision. But if any decision by a Centre owned institution creates an impact on the people of the state, the state government can intervene. I have spoken to Bidyut Chakraborty, Vice-Chancellor of the university in this regard," Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee added: "I would take up the issue with the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. I would also ask the university authorities as to why they have decided not to organise a centralised programme when the law and order situation is in order. We would look into the matter as the event carries the legacy of the state. We don't understand how a programme can only be restricted within the teachers and students. We would also urge them to reconsider their decision."

Meanwhile, the hotel owners and local businessmen have already raised a hue and cry as the decision would have an adverse impact on the business. Basanta Utsav is a festival which was started by Rabindranath Tagore and it is celebrated at Santiniketan on the day of Holi.

According to sources, the festival could be held on February 19, this year, while Holi will be celebrated on March 9. But the centralised programme is not likely to be held this year. Each department of the university may organise separate events. It may be mentioned here that last year the situation turned difficult for the authorities to handle due to a heavy rush of the visitors.