Govt urges WBPF to keep tab on poultry farms to prevent use of harmful chemicals

Kolkata: State Animal Resource Development minister Swapan Debnath and state Panchayat and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee on Wednesday stated that the West Bengal Poultry Federation (WBPF) should keep an eye on the poultries to confirm that no chemicals and antibiotics are being used that can harm human after eating egg and chicken.



On Wednesday during the inauguration of the three-day Kolkata International Poultry Fair both the ministers assured the WBPF authority that the government will provide all support in this regard. State Fisheries minister Chandranath Sinha was also present during the programme.

According to Debnath and WBPF convener and general secretary, Madan Mohon Maity, poultry production would continue its growth in the near future too, to overcome the rural unemployment. Debnath also mentioned the success achieved in poultry production during the last seven years to overcome the deficit in poultry products in the state.

As per the statistics given by Maity, before the Mamata Banerjee led government came to power in 2011, the poultry industry was almost dying. After the 2011 elections, the state government started providing support to increase poultry production in the

state.

At present in producing chicken meat, Bengal is self-sufficient. Not only that the production has also increased in the last few years.

In terms of egg production, Bengal is close to achieving the goal of becoming self-sufficient. At present 86 per cent of the demand in the state is fulfilled by the production. Rest of the portion is currently being imported from other states.

"Seeing the growth I am sure that soon the state will be self-sufficient in producing eggs. AT present we are a little behind the target which is around four lakh per year," said Debnath.

Mukherjee after attending the Assembly session came to the fair and said: "The poultry industry is not only producing egg and chicken but also providing jobs to the unemployed youths. But it should be kept under vigilance so that no such chemical is being used to produce chicken and egg which is harmful to humans."