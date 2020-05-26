Govt to start bus services in 49 routes

Kolkata: West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has decided to start bus services in 49 routes.



After state government had allowed all the state-run and private offices to open and function with limited workforce, employees were facing immense trouble while going to their workplaces. As not more than 20 people are allowed in a bus, several passengers were seen waiting in a long queue at the bus terminuses. Also passengers who were waiting at the intermediate bus stoppages also barred from boarding the buses.

To solve the problem, WBTC has identified 49 busiest routes where the services will be resumed. But the services will resume after the roads are cleared as several uprooted trees are still blocking the main carriageways in many places.

Each day the services will be resumed in two phase between 7 am and 7 pm. In the first phase till afternoon, around 250 buses will ply. In the second phase around 175 buses will ply. As of now it has been decided that the services will be given using non air conditioned buses only.

At present 60 buses are plying in 15 routes in Kolkata and suburban areas. Sources informed that the frequency will also be increased after services in 49 routes resume. However the passengers will have follow the instructions given by the conductor and must wear masks while travelling. At present all the 15 routes are operational but few buses are being short terminated as the roads are blocked due to uprooted trees.