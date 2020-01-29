Govt to set up 3 industrial parks in North Bengal

Kolkata: The Bengal government has decided to set up three industrial parks in North Bengal, which will create more job opportunities for the youths of the area.



According to sources, two of the proposed industrial parks will be constructed at Jaigaon and Ethelbari in Alipurduar, while the third one will come up at Seven Mile in Kalimpong. The first two parks would be set up on 11 acres and 42 acres of land respectively and the third will be set up on 10 acres.

The decision of the government comes at a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been inviting industrialists to invest in Bengal. On various occasions, Banerjee has stated that there is an ideal environment in Bengal for business to flourish.

Some senior state government officials have already held meetings with the potential investors and discussed a range of issues. The officials also wanted to know from the investors their requirements.

All supporting infrastructure related to roads, drainage, water and power supply, street lighting and others would be developed by the state government.

According to sources in the government, the district magistrates of Alipurduar and Kalimpong have already handed over the plots to the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Textiles department and work would be started soon.

It has also been learnt that the local industries would be given priority in setting up their units in these parks, sources said. "We have examined and gone through what type of industrial units could be developed and the amount of land needed and other requirements. The parks would be set up in such a way that they can satisfy the requirements of the industries. We would also ensure that these buildings are made earthquake-proof as the region is prone to earthquakes," a senior official said.