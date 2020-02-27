Govt to set up 2,744 'Bangla Sahayata Kendras' in 23 dists

Kolkata: With an aim to strengthen the existing system of disseminating information regarding various social and development schemes and also to provide information to the beneficiaries, the state government has decided to set up around 2,744 'Bangla Sahayata Kendras' in all the 23 districts in the first phase.



It was learnt that a total of 66 sub-divisional offices, 342 block development offices, 1,500 primary health centres and 813 libraries across the state will receive a 'Bangla Sahayata Kendra' in the first phase. People across the state will be able to use these centres for getting information and services relating to various state government schemes including Kanyashree, Aikyashree, Caste certificates, residential certificates, deposit of tax and other fees. The state government will bear Rs 100 crore for implementing the project at the initial level.

The Mamata Banerjee government after coming to power laid great stress on the online services so that the people no longer need to visit various offices. Instead, they can make optimum use of information technology.

It may be mentioned here that the state government has already introduced an online system of pension, or e-pension, for the teaching and non-teaching staff of grant-in-aid colleges falling under the administrative control of the Higher Education, Science and Technology and Biotechnology Department. The state Fire and Emergency Services department on Wednesday introduced an online platform to issue fire safety certificates and licenses. Many other departments have already adopted the method of providing services online.

The Mamata Banerjee government has achieved a significant feat and bagged the first prize from the Centre for implementing the e-tendering process recently. The state government has become the best in the country by ensuring e-tendering of 53,000 projects worth Rs 36,000 crore. The Ministry of Finance has given the award.