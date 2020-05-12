Govt to resume development projects

Darjeeling: Different development projects that had been stalled owing to the lockdown will resume soon stated Gautam Deb, Tourism Minister, Government of West Bengal. The projects include pending work at the "Bhorer Alo" a mega tourism project at Gajoldoba in the Jalpaiguri district.



Deb on Monday held a meeting with different departments including the PWD and the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA.) The PWD has also given a go-ahead for the pending projects.

The SJDA will resume some of their pending projects in the rural areas. The construction of the road to Lataguri and bridges will commence soon, stated the Minister.

Special permission has been taken to resume two projects in the Siliguri urban area including the Eastern Bypass Road and Flyover at Burdwan road. "We will be using minimum workforce and use more of machines owing to the lockdown" added Deb.

At Gajoldoba, work will start on the construction of a bridge over the Teesta Canal under 'Bhorer Alo' and Railway over-bridge work on the Canal road near Sahudangi will also start soon.

"On May 18 a meeting will be held with different departments and investors for the 'Bhorer Alo' project. I have already spoken to PWD Minister Arup Biswas regarding this" stated Deb. Along with this repair and renovation work will also start at different properties including tourist lodges under the tourism department informed the Minister.

Bhorer Alo is dubbed as the country's largest integrated tourism project when complete will boast of a budget hotel; 2 Star category hotels and high-end hotel along with a 9 hole golf course spread on 60 acres of land.