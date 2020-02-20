Govt to provide training and assistance to jute artisans

Kolkata: The state government will provide training and assistance to the workers involved in making diversified jute products.



Around 30,000 workers living in three blocks in Nadia which include Chapra, Chakdah and Haringhata are involved in the manufacture of diversified jute products.

Most of the artisans stay in areas under Kasthadanga, Birohi I and II and Mollabelia Gram Panchayats. In Haringhata block there are around 20,000 to 22,000 artisans.

The artisans, following traditional methods, get raw jute, dry them and then dye and bleach them. The artisans manufacture products like curtains, carpets, hand bags, flower vase and room decorations. They then sell their products in several fairs that are organised throughout Bengal.

A senior official said the diversified jute products are in high demand throughout the country. The premium hotels and resorts often procure flower vases and carpets made of jute.

As jute is 100 percent bio-degradable, its demand is on the rise globally, he said. High quality of jute products are now available at the well-known shopping malls and the cliental net is expanding.

The District Industry Centre (DIC) in Nadia has taken up the initiative to train the artisans. Modern technology to dye and bleach jute along with the addition of aromatic flavour will improve the quality of the products.

The DIC is now giving stress on the marketing of the products globally. Senior officials said in Nadia that the artisans are involved in the manufacture of jute diversified products for ages and 90 percent of the workers are women.

Of these, 60 percent to 65 percent are Muslims and if the women are given training then they will be economically self-reliant within the next couple of years.