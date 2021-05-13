Govt to launch drive for giving jabs to hawkers

KOLKATA: The state government will launch a drive to vaccinate hawkers. An order in this regard was issued by Khalil Ahmed, Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department on Tuesday. The order notification was sent to the District Magistrates, Municipal Commissioners and Executive Officers of Municipalities.



The hawkers will be identified by the officials of the urban local bodies (ULB)s, who will apply stamps on the photocopy of the identity cards of the hawkers. The identity cards could be either Aadhaar, EPIC or PAN cards. The officials of the urban local bodies in consultation with the District Magistrate and the CMOH will decide the venue for the vaccination of the hawkers.

The urban local bodies will notify that hawkers belonging to the age group of 18- 44 years will be vaccinated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Hawkers above 45 years of age will be vaccinated on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The vaccination will be conducted six days in a week. The hawkers will be informed about the arrangement by the officials of the ULBs. Vaccination teams with medical officers and vaccine logistics are to be given by the CMOH.

The maximum doses to be administered CVC (Covid Vaccination Centre) wise will be decided by the District Magistrate and CMOH as per availability of the vaccines doses and keeping in conformity with the Covid protocols. Referral arrangements for any adverse event post-vaccination will be kept ready along with an ambulance facility at the CVC.