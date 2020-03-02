Govt to come up with permanent sheds at weekly markets in Dooars soon

Kolkata: In its effort to aid local traders set up their stalls throughout the year without any inconvenience, the North Bengal Development department has decided to construct permanent sheds at weekly markets, commonly known as 'khola haat', at Dooars.



The economy of the area heavily depends on these weekly markets as the livelihood of hundreds of local people mainly women depend on the same. They manufacture all sorts of handicraft goods in their house and sets up stalls at the 'khola haats'.

There are several 'khola haats' at Dooars and tourists hardly miss visiting these weekly markets to get

a piece of the locally made handicraft goods as a memento to bring back home for their near and dear ones.

However, the locals face inconvenience when the weather condition turns adverse. It often happens during the monsoons and they are unable to set up their stalls. "They lay tarpaulin on which they display their goods. So during monsoon, they can't set up their stalls. As a result, they face losses. So the decision has been taken to construct permanent sheds at all the 'khola haats' in Dooars," said an official of the state government.

When contacted, North Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh said: "The initiative has been taken up considering that it will help boost the economy of the region. With the construction of permanent sheds, the artisans and local traders will never face any problem in setting up their stalls even during monsoon."

To start with, the North Bengal development department will identify 25 'khola haats' where the permanent sheds will be constructed. Gradually all the markets will be covered in the next few years.

Officials of the department have started working out on the design based on which the permanent structures will be constructed and the work will start soon so that the work at least in some of the places can be completed before the monsoon starts.

"The target is to set up the permanent structures in some of the haats within the next few months so that traders can reap its benefit in the coming monsoon," said an official, adding that hundreds of tourists visit Dooars just to enjoy the monsoon here. Traders, too, wait for this time of the year. So it will be beneficial for them if the permanent structures can be erected before the rainy season sets in.