Govt successfully increases swab tests by around 109%

Kolkata: The relentless effort of the Bengal government in its fight against the virus pandemic ensured the creation of necessary infrastructure to carry out swab samples test for COVID-19, the Mamata Banerjee government has become successful in increasing the per day test by around 109 per cent when compared to that of tests conducted eight days ago.



It once again brought to an end all controversies related to less number of tests in the state, an allegation, the Oppositions had earlier raised without taking into consideration that there was only one laboratory in Bengal for COVID-19 tests when the fight against the disease had begun one-and-a-half months ago. Currently, the number of laboratories has increased to 18 in the state and permission of ICMR to start functioning of nine more laboratories are awaiting though the infrastructure is almost in place. Once the clearance is received, the total number of laboratories in Bengal will go up to 27. As a result, the number of tests per day will reach a new height once all the 27 laboratories become functional.

Considering that maximum testing is the most essential aspect in the fight against COVID-19, the top brass of the state government left no stone unturned in developing infrastructure for the same.

Number of tests on May 3 was 1,939. It kept increasing by a certain number on a regular basis and after a week's time, the number of test per day went up to 3,601 that was recorded on Saturday. The same went up to 4,046 on Sunday. Tests per million populations have also gone up to 482 on Sunday. Most importantly, the laboratories are not only concentrated in Kolkata.

Instead, it is spread across the state with its presence in Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Malda Medical College and Hospital, Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital and Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. Existence of laboratories in both north and south Bengal districts are helping in fast identification of the people suffering from the disease.

As a result, it is also becoming possible to start treatment of a person suffering from COVID-19 at the minimum time required after swab samples are collected. Timely steps have also ensured the recovery of 417 people till Sunday and they were released after they were cured of Coronavirus.