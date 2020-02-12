Govt seeks report from DMs on devp of projects
Kolkata: The state government has sought a detailed report from all districts on implementation of development projects that were taken up in the past three years.
According to the sources in the state secretariat, district magistrates have been directed to send the reports stating the present status of implementation of projects and it has to be sent in specific format.
It has also been directed to submit the report by February. This comes at the time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stressed upon timely completion of all projects.
It has been learnt that a booklet, containing details of all projects and how far they have been implemented, will be released.
It is the reason behind seeking project implementation report from district magistrates, sources said.
