Govt runs full fleet of about 4K buses; only 3% of private ones hit city roads

KOLKATA: The state Transport department operated a full fleet of government buses on Thursday to ensure passengers are not inconvenienced as only a few private buses hit the roads.



"We have deployed 4,000 government buses in Kolkata. If the situation demands, more buses will be deployed in other routes," said state Transport minister Firhad Hakim. The buses had stopped plying after safety restrictions were imposed on May 15 to curb the spread of Covid in the state. However, some relaxation has been granted for the movement of private buses and state buses from July 1.

Commuters were seen standing in queues at bus stands at Ruby Crossing, Park Circus Seven Point Crossing, Park Street and other places in the city to board. At several buses, the physical distancing norm was violated. "I availed a jam-packed bus after waiting for over one-and-a-half-hours from Ruby Crossing to reach my office at Salt Lake Sector V. I risked my life by boarding the packed bus amid COVID-19 situation as I had no other option," said Geeta Majumdar, a passenger.

There are at least 40,000 private and 6,000 mini buses. In Kolkata, 6, 000 private buses (including mini buses) used to ply during pre COVID-19 times. Private operators are reluctant to ply their buses. They claimed that the ticket sale proceeds would not even cover the diesel and maintenance cost if they run their vehicles abiding the government order with 50 per cent occupancy.

"Only three percent private buses (including mini buses) plied in Kolkata. Long-distance private buses plied only in Raiganj, Malda and Ghatal. Private buses did not ply in other districts. The number of private buses will decrease tomorrow (July 2)," said Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicate.

He reiterated that at least 50 – 60 litre diesel is required to run a bus in a particular route. The seating capacity of a private bus is 39 and mini bus is 27. The minimum fare of a private bus is Rs 7 (0-4 kilomtre).

The minimum fare of a mini bus is Rs 8 (0-3 kilometre). The buses did not ply for over 45 days. Thus, the operators claimed that the vehicles had to be repaired or serviced, leading to additional expenses not less than Rs 50,000.

"The private bus owners don't have money to buy diesel which now stands at Rs 92.03 per litre (which has increased by more than Rs 15 over the past few months). We want a fare hike," pointed out Banerjee.

However, auto rickshaws, taxis and app cabs operated on Thursday. "About 2500 to 3000 app cabs plied in the city. Before Covid, at least 20,000 app cabs used to run in the city," said Indranil Banerjee, general secretary of the West Bengal Online Cab Operators Guild (WBOCOG).