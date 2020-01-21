Govt ropes in beverage companies to install bottle-crusher machines

Kolkata: In a significant stride to prevent the reuse of plastic bottles that is a lucrative business in the country, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has roped in several soft drink companies under the latter's corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme and is installing bottle crusher machines at prominent places in the city.



The PCB is acting as the coordinator and proposals from different state government offices, urban local bodies, Kolkata Police, airports, railway stations are being brought under the ambit of these companies so that they can install such facilities as per the requirement.

"We are encouraging the installation of the machines at places where there is a huge gathering of people. Once the plastic bottle is dropped into the bottle crushing machine, it will be entirely crushed and will be released as fine pieces of plastic," said a senior official of WBPCB.

"People have a tendency to scatter plastic bottles after use without crushing them. There have been complaints of reusing these plastic bottles by loading it with water or other drinks. Bottles once crushed in these machines can never be reused," the official said.

According to experts, among the total solid waste generated in the city daily 10 to11 per cent is plastic waste which includes plastic carry bags and also plastic bottles. The reuse of plastic bottles is a lucrative business in the country and according to experts, this business is worth around Rs 4 crore. Every year over 1.6 crore plastic bottles are manufactured in the country among which the state contributes to over 10 tonnes.

Machines have already been installed at both Sealdah and Howrah railway stations, the office of Kolkata Municipal Corporation at SN Banerjee Road and at Paribesh Bhavan, the office of WBPCB. Two such machines were installed at Eco Park on Monday.