Govt revenue payment now on WBiFMS app

Kolkata: Payments of various tax and non-tax revenue and fees to the state government can now be made through the WBiFMS app, which has been brought out by the state Finance department.



Online payments through GRIPS (Government Receipt Portal System) for availing services, viewing status, downloading reports, etc. for different types of stakeholders of departments, directorates, regional and field offices, treasuries, state government employees, wage earners, pensioners and recipients of various scholarships can be done through the app.

The modes of payments that are available on the app include internet banking, credit card, debit card, wallet and BHIM UPI. No charges are applicable for any mode of payment.

It may be mentioned that as a registered GRIPS user, one can view the payment history and status of payment from the 'My transactions' feature available on the home page of the GRIPS user. A registered user can also make payments from his app on behalf of others.

The WBiFMS mobile app can be installed on any android or iOS smartphone and will be available on Google Playstore and iOS Appstore. Existing WBiFMS users are required to upgrade their present app from the Playstore or App store to access the 'Pay through GRIPS' feature.

Payment through the app can also be made without user registration. However, for such non-registered users of GRIPS, the facilities to view transaction history and to re-pay shall not be available.