Govt offices to remain shut from Nov 14-22, open only on Nov 18

Kolkata: The state government offices to remain closed for eight days from November 14 to 22 with just a gap of a day on Wednesday.



This is going to be another long stretch of holidays after Durga Puja when the state government offices remain closed for 16 consecutive days. But, the emergency service and employees involved in Covid management was out of the ambit of the holidays.

Similarly, this time

employees involved with emergency services will remain on-duty. Like all weekends, Saturday (November 14) and Sunday (November 15) the offices will remain closed. Monday the offices will remain closed for Bhatridwitya and there is an additional holiday on Tuesday for Bhatridwitya.

The state government offices will remain open on Wednesday that is on November 18 before it closes for another four consecutive days till the next Sunday.

Offices will remain closed on Thursday (November 19) and Friday (November 20) for Chhath Puja. Again, there is a weekend before the offices reopens on Monday that is November 22.

However, all concerned officers will continue working to ensure that the number of Covid cases do not go up after the festivals.