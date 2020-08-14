Govt of West Bengal encourages donation of organs, tweeted CM

Kolkata: On Organ Donation Day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday stated that Bengal has come up as one of the few states in the country for creating a green corridor for speedy transfer of organs as the state government encourages the donation of organs after death.



In a tweet Banerjee stated: "Today is Organ Donation Day. Government of West Bengal encourages the donation of organs after death and Bengal is also one of the few states to have successfully created green corridors for the speedy transfer of organs. I also pledged to donate my eyes many years ago."

Following the Chief Minister's direction, the administration and the police created "green zones" on several occasions to ensure transportation of organs at the minimum time. It was in November 2016 when the state had witnessed the first ever initiative of creating a green corridor ensuring successful transportation of organs in just 14 minutes time from a private

hospital off EM Bypass to SSKM Hospital.

The initiatives have saved the lives of many and the Kolkata Police play a key role in creating the green corridor. Giving all priority the traffic police ensures that the ambulance reaches its destination on time so that the organ transplantation can be completed on time.