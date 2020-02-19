Govt looks to stop plying of overloaded vehicles on rural roads

Kolkata: The state government is taking all necessary measures to check plying of overloaded vehicles on roads in the rural parts of the state and also to ensure better maintenance of the same.



According to the sources in the state government, a high-level meeting was held at Nabanna on Tuesday, headed by the Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha. It has been learnt that Additional Chief Secretary of PWD Naveen Prakash, Transport secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Director General of Police Virendra and ADG (Traffic) Vivek Sahay were present in the meeting. There was also discussion through video conference with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police.

There were discussions on maintenance of rural roads. Sources said that directions were given to district administration to check plying of overloaded vehicles on roads. It was also decided in the discussion that the contractor constructing the road has to undertake proper maintenance of the same as per the set norms.

Measures to check plying of overloaded vehicles and to ensure repairing of roads wherever required are being taken.

The number of Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) has been increased and they will be playing a vital role in checking plying of overloaded vehicles.