Govt launches portal for info on college admission

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department on Thursday launched Banglar Ucchasiksha portal that provides comprehensive information related to college admission across the state.

The move is aimed at facilitating students to have a clear idea of the various courses taught in undergraduate level in the colleges across the

state.

"In this difficult situation we are launching Banglar Ucchasiksha (Higher Education of Bengal) portal. This interactive portal contains all information in connection with college admission. I am sure this will be very helpful for the students," tweeted Higher Education minister Partha Chatterjee.

The admission in UG level in various colleges in the state is going on in full swing and universities like Presidency and Jadavpur that offers PG in some subjects have also opened its admission window.

The admission process is strictly in online mode. The portal provides detailed information about Swami Vivekananda Merit -Cum-Means Scholarship introduced for poor but meritorious students, Kanyashree (K3) scheme for providing financial help to girls in their pursuit of higher studies, West

Bengal Freeship Scheme, e-pension for teacher and non teaching staff of grant in aid colleges and West Bengal Health Scheme for grant in aid colleges and universities.