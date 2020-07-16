Govt job for kin of frontline workers who died in Covid battle: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced job to the next of the kin of the Covid warriors if they died in their line of duty while ensuring safety of people at this critical time of pandemic.



"Besides ensuring the financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh under the set Health insurance, to give recognition to their service a special scheme has been taken up under which a member of a family of a Covid warrior will be provided with a job if the person dies while performing his or her duty. The warriors including civic volunteers, home guard, conservancy workers, doctors, health workers, WBCS officers, police personnel and all government officials will be the part of the scheme," Banerjee announced after the approval in cabinet meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Wednesday.

This comes when the state government has already brought all COVID warriors under the coverage of a special health insurance. Under the insurance, one gets financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh if he or she gets infected with the disease and Rs 10 lakh is given to family members in case of death of a Covid warrior. So far 1,200 Covid warriors have got infected with the disease in the state.

Lauding the relentless effort of the virus warriors for the society, she also announced felicitating them with 'Chief Minister Medal for Covid Warriors' and a certificate from the state government. Medals and certificates were given to some of the Covid warriors during a video conference with district magistrates and superintendents of police of 14 districts including Kolkata, Howrah, North Dinajpur, Malda, Alipurduar, East Midnapore, and Kalimpong. Document giving offer for appointment was also given next to kin of some deceased Covid warriors.

In the 14 districts, 415 people including 268 policemen, 30 doctors, 43 nurses and 62 government employees got infected to COVID-19. As many as 403 of them have got cured while 12 passed away. Rs 10 lakh financial assistance has already been provided to each of the 12 victims while 284 infected people have received Rs 1 lakh each and the remaining 119 will get the same soon.

Banerjee handed over a medal and a certificate each to Director General of Police Virendra, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and the state Health Secretary NS Nigam.