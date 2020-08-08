Govt initiative to prove extremely beneficial, feel city-based docs

Kolkata: The "Covid patient management system", announced by the state government may prove to be extremely beneficial for the people and the patients' family members as all the relevant details related to the patients — critical, mild or asymptomatic would be made available in the public domain, feel city doctors.



According to city-based doctors, the move initiated by the government would help in disseminating information in a more convincing manner and people will get to know the details of the infected family members admitted in various hospitals at the click of a mouse. They have to visit the Health department's website where all the information will be made available.

According to a senior Health department official, it has been working out on the new initiative and the "Covid patient management system" would soon be made available on the website where one can get various information regarding patients and his/her treatment. People would also get to know about the saturation levels, prevailing situation, patients' gender, age and other health-related information by just clicking on the website.

A comprehensive "Covid patient management system" will be manned by 96 doctors round-the-clock. Every evening at 9 pm, all state government-run hospitals and private medical facilities will update the number of their critical patients, mild and asymptomatic patients. The statistics will be made available in the public domain so that anyone can know the details, as announced by the state government. The expert doctors who will also keep an eye on the treatment of critical patients from Swasthya Bhavan after they get their details from the respective hospitals.

Various government hospitals have already formed a team of doctors who would collect information about the patients on a daily basis and inform the officials. Under the comprehensive Covid management system, doctors in the hospitals would upload information on the Health department's portal.