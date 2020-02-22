Govt hikes quantum of pension for teachers
Kolkata: The state government has increased the quantum of pension of teachers on the basis of their age groups.
A notification in this regard has been released by the state School Education department.
Pensioners in the age group of 80-85 years will get a hike of 20 per cent of their basic pension, for those in the age group of 85-90 years the hike in the pension is 30 per cent, those in 90-95 years category will have 40 per cent increase, those within 95-100 years will get a 50 per cent hike, while those over 100 years will have a cent percent hike.
According to the notification, the quantum of pension available to the old pensioners have been increased with effect from January 1 , 2016 to December 31, 2019 notionally with actual effect from January 1, 2010.
