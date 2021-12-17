'Govt has no data over deaths and suicides of MSME businessmen during lockdown'

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said that it does not have any data on the accidental deaths and suicides of MSME businessmen in 2020- the entire year witnessed massive financial despair globally due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Answering an unstarred question by Diamond Harbour MP and Trinamool Congress' national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane informed the Parliament that, "The ministry does not maintain data of accidental deaths and suicides of MSME businessmen."



The TMC Lok Sabha member also asked the minister whether the government has compensated the families of the deceased businessmen, minister replied, "The government has taken several initiatives under 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' to support the MSME Sector in the country, including measures such as Rs. 4.5 lakh crore Collateral free Automatic Loans under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for business, including MSMEs; Rs. 20,000 crore Credit Guarantee Scheme for Subordinate Debt (CGSSD); Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through Self Reliant India Fund (SRI Fund)."

Banerjee's question further mentioned that whether the MSME schemes put in place by the Union Government are being utilized to prevent the disaster from happening again, Narayan Rane said that for the growth and development of the MSME sector in the country, the ministry implements various schemes and programmes. These schemes and programmes include PMEGP, Credit Guarantee Scheme, SFURTI, ASPIRE, and MSE-CDP etc.

The TMC Lok Sabha MP also asked for the details of funds allocation and spending under MSME schemes for COVID-19 relief- the MSME minister mentioned that Rs. 2.82 lakh crore of loans have been sanctioned as of November 19 of this year under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, and a total number of 754 guarantees were approved amounting to Rs 81.47 crore as on November 18, this year under Credit Guarantee Scheme for Subordinate Debt.