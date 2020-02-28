Govt forms task force to regularise movement of pool cars

Kolkata/Balurghat: The state government on Friday constituted a joint task force comprising officials from the state Transport and Education department and Kolkata Police, for regularising the movement of pool cars across the state.



The committee will submit a report with measures that can be taken in this regard. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay in presence of senior officials of the two departments, Kolkata Police and state Police at Nabanna.

The operation of pool cars that are responsible for transportation of school children have come under the scanner, after two children were critically injured in a pool car accident at Polba in Hooghly on February 14. Seven-year-old Rishabh, one of the victims, later died of multi-organ failure at SSKM Hospital on February 22. A series of meetings has since been held at all levels and pool car owners, in a meeting held on February 19 in presence of state Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari, had proposed that those who will be rolling out new vehicles for car pooling should be offered permit to operate throughout the state and there should be no more issuance of district-wise permit.

The pool car operators have also urged the Transport department to let these new vehicles be used for commercial purpose after school hours or when the schools remain closed during holidays.

"With the rising cost of new vehicles, only ferrying of school children is not proving viable for the drivers and us. We are hopeful that the department will allow us to operate as per our demand," said Sudip Dutta, secretary of Pool Car Owners' Welfare Association.

The police, who have already initiated drive against illegal pool cars, will act tough against personal vehicles with white number plates operating as pool cars. "We will allow seven days for rectification. If they flout, we will impose fines and if they continue in the same manner, their licences will be seized," a senior police official said.

The Transport department is actively considering the proposal from pool car owners to allow commercialisation of personal vehicles that have been operating for five years or less, if the owner desires so.

Meanwhile, police at Balurghat have given an ultimatum to all the school buses and pool cars ferrying students to prepare valid documents within five days, as strict legal action will be initiated against them otherwise.

In a recent meeting conducted with school authorities, pool car owners, bus drivers and guardians, South Dinajpur police chief Debarshi Dutta delivered the ultimatum.

"We have asked the school vehicles to prepare valid documents and licences to avoid any untoward situation and accident. The school authorities requested us to provide them time for preparing the documents. They have been directed to complete the documents within five days," Dutta said.