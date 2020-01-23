Govt forms committee to probe Bankura water tank collapse
Kolkata: The state Public Health Engineering (PHE) department constituted a committee to probe the crashing down of the overhead reservoir at Sarenga in Bankura district on Wednesday afternoon.
The department has also made arrangements for a pump machine which will supply water through the existing dedicated pipeline so that the residents of the area do not face any water crisis.
"I have directed my Principal Secretary to form an enquiry committee that will probe the entire incident. If we find any irregularities on the part of any individual or company, strong action will be taken," said PHE minister Saumen Mahapatra.
It has been learnt that the three-member committee constituted by Manoj Pant, the Principal Secretary of the department is headed by the Chief Engineer.
The project was taken up in 2012 and was completed in 2016 by the PHE department under the special Backward Region Grant Fund of the Centre. A sum of Rs 165 crore was spent on the project. The reservoir had a capacity to store 700 cubic meters of water.
The reservoir was responsible for supplying water to over a dozen villages in and around Sarenga, which is known as one of the driest zones of Bengal.
The department is also not
ruling out the possibility of a faulty design of the reservoir or even compromising with the construction materials.
Sources in the department said that the caving in that took place during the period in which the agency involved in its construction was responsible for the reservoir's maintenance.
However, till reports last came no one was reported injured in the collapse.
