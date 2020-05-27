Govt fast-tracks restoration works of tourist spots

Kolkata: The state government has set reconstruction of damaged tourist spots, those were developed investing crores of rupees in the past nine years, in fast-track and as a priority than taking up any new projects.



Infrastructure of the tourist spots turned into wreckages due to cyclone Amphan.

The Mamata Banerjee's government has increased its annual budget in 2020-21 to Rs 450 crore compared to that of only Rs 40 crore during the Left Front regime.

In the past nine years after coming to power in 2011, the Bengal government had given a major thrust in the tourism sector and developed several tourism spots in coastal part of the state.

These tourist destinations in Howrah, North and South 24-Parganas include Jharkhali, Jhaukhali, Gobardhampur, Bakkhali, Jhaukhali, Bhagabatpur, Sagar Island, Gadiara and Garchumbak. Most of these are situated either on sea side or on the banks of major rivers connecting Bay of Bengal.

With cyclone Amphan hitting Sagar Island at a speed of 140 km per hour, basic infrastructure including road, water supply, power supply and most importantly the beautification work that was carried out investing crores of rupees were completely destructed.

"We have started the assessment to prepare a detailed data on the damages caused to the tourist spots. Our first priority will be to rebuild the infrastructure of the tourists spots that was damaged due to the cyclone and then only new projects will be taken up," said the state Tourism Minister Gautam Deb said.

He added that he was feeling sad as the infrastructure those were developed with so much of effort and investment following direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was damaged in just a few hours.

The minister further said: "At present there are total 34 ongoing projects including a couple of the same in the cyclone affected areas. The development that had taken place in these projects was also damaged by the cyclone."