Govt engages workers to build embankments under MGNREGA

Kolkata: In a unique way to ensure that people can earn their livelihood in Amphan affected districts despite of locdown, the state government is rebuilding embankments and other infrastructure by engaging local people under the 100 days work scheme.



Sixteen districts of the state was badly affected due to the cyclone and South 24-Parganas is the worse hit district in the state.

Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's direction, the work of constructing embankment in South 24-Parganas is going on in full swing. Everyday 1.5 lakh man days is getting generated just by constructing embankment. A target has been set to take the total number of man days creation to 3 lakh per day.

The work to construct embankment is going on in full swing at different places in the district including Patharpratima and Sagar.

The state government has specified 28 works under MGNREGA scheme that to be taken up on urgent basis for reconstruction work with a stress in South and North 24-Parganas.

"With engagement of local people in carrying out the reconstruction work has ensured dual benefits. First of all, it is generating employment for the local residents. Secondly, there is no dearth in getting man power for reconstruction work amid lockdown," said an official adding that the local people are well aware of the area. So it is also easy for them to carry out the take and the tasks are also being executed in record time.

The work to reconstruct embankment is going on in full swing as a major part of the work has to be completed before the next high tide or else water will again sip into the farm lands in the coastal regions.

More than 6,000 people were affected due to the cyclone and it led to a damage to a tune of Rs 1 lakh crore. In such a situation, the state government has released Rs 1,000 crore for restoration work and later against Rs 6,250 crore was released for the same.