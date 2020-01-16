Govt earmarks new tourist destinations near Siliguri

Siliguri: To promote Bengal as a favoured tourist destination the state government has taken a slew of measures and in another such initiative, the state Tourism department has earmarked new tourist destinations near Siliguri.



Tourism minister Gautam Deb laid the foundation stone to an embankment project on the river Teesta on Thursday. This will be followed by a tourism project in the area.

Deb laid the foundation stone at Lalton Chumukdangi in Dabgram, Jalpaiguri district. "Owing to the erosion of the river banks of the Teesta, the Chumukdangi village has become highly vulnerable. Embankment and spurs will be built at a cost of Rs. 8 Crores and 3 lakhs. 900 m stretch of the river banks will be embanked," the minister said.

The embankment project is being funded by the irrigation department.

The village located around 20 km from Siliguri will be developed as a new tourist destination. "Tourists can enjoy the serene natural surroundings around the river Teesta and the Baikanthapur forest. Tourists prefer offbeat destinations set in natural surroundings," added the minister.

The Baikanthapur forest is rich in flora and fauna with elephants, deer and leopard. The tourism department will be constructing 14 cottages, a restaurant, a dining hall for the new project.

Other tourism projects near Siliguri are also in the pipeline. 8 acres of land has already been earmarked where a man-made forest will also come up.

"This project is expected to draw a large number of tourists and nature lovers. It will become a favourite haunt for tourists visiting or stopping over at Siliguri," said Deb.

The spot is located near the BSF Radhabari camp on the road connecting Siliguri and Jalpaiguri. It is located around 25 km from Siliguri. "The man-made forest will boast of exotic trees as well as fruit trees," added Deb.

Meanwhile, a "Karmatirtha" is all set to come up near Bengal Safari in Siliguri. The Bengal Safari is a major attraction in Siliguri with both tourists and local residents visiting the area.

"Built on 5 acres of land Karmatirtha will showcase and sell handicrafts and related items made by self-help groups also. People visiting Bengal Safari will also visit Karmatirtha," Deb said.