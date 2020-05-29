Govt distributes 7% more foodgrains amid cyclone havoc

Kolkata: Despite lockdown and cyclone Amphan, the state Food and Supplies department has distributed free-of-cost foodgrains among seven per cent more beneficiaries in May compared to that of in the month of April. At the same time sufficient food grains have already been stocked for distribution in June.



The state has also witnessed 75 per cent increase in the total quantity of foodgrains that was distributed in May compared to that of in April. This comes with additional 5 kg rice given to beneficiaries of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), Priority House Holds (PHH) and State Priority Ration Card (SPHH) and additional 3 kg rice to beneficiaries of Rajya Khadya Suraksha Yojana –II.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced distribution of free of cost foodgrains among 9.5 crore people for six months from April in the wake of lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19. To avoid gathering, entitled ration of a month is given in one go instead of asking a beneficiary to visit ration shop every week.

In the month of May the state government has set a series of records in distributing food grains through 22,000 ration shops. First of all, entitled food grains for the month of May was distributed among 63.04 per cent of the total beneficiaries in just first six days of the month and it has been completed with almost.

After distributing May's entitled ration among all beneficiaries in a record time, the department's compiled data revealed that seven per cent more foodgrains were distributed in the month compared to that of in April. "It is a befeting reply to the Opposition those did politics raising false claim of improper distribution of food grains through ration shops," said a senior official of the state government adding that it has only become possible with officials of the state Food and Supplies department and district authorities working for around even 14 hours a day. As many as 500 cases were lodged in the past two months, but majority of dealers worked keeping the situation on mind and each ration shop has cattered even around 200 to 250 beneficiaries each day.

The state Food and Supplies department has also started a survey to assess the damage caused to ration shops and foodgrains stocked in it. Preliminary report revealed that some ration shops at Hingalganj and Minakha area were heavily damaged.

"Since distribution of foodgrains for the month of May is complete, we have got some time in our hand for reconstruction of the ration shops. In case it doesn't get completed, ration for the month of June will get distributed from any of the adjacent building. Process to earmark these buildings has started," said an official adding that however people should not panic as there is sufficient stock of foodgrains in the state and there is no possibility of its shortfall in Bengal despite lockdown and natural disaster.