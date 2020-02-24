Govt chalks out plans to create Miyawaki Forests in Murshidabad

Kolkata: In its endeavour to increase green cover the Panchayats and Rural Development department has chalked out elaborate plans to set up Forests using the Miyawaki method, a Japanese process of tree planting that helps in building dense native Forests, in Murshidabad.



It may be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has over and over again exerted about increasing forest cover. Following her initiative of

massive afforestation, follo-wing which the programme has been taken up throughout the state.

The setting up of Miyawaki Forest has been taken up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

Work has begun in Nabagram and Sagardighi areas of Murshidabad.

In Nabagram the Miyawaki forest is coming up on 39 acres of land while that at Sagardighi is coming up on 30 acres of land. The farmers associated with the job have been provided training by the officials of the Panchayats and Rural Development department and Forest department.

The step to set up Miyawaki forest was taken at

Shibgunj under Shyampur Block I between Gadiara and Garchumuk in Howrah. It is coming up on 1,000 square metre area.

Akira Miyawaki, the famous Japanese botanist and environmentalist invented the method of setting up of forests where the trees grow at a faster pace.

The Panchayats and Rural Development department organised a workshop to provide training to the farmers between October 17 and 26, 2019 in Howrah. A total of 3,200 saplings spanning over 39 varieties have been planted.

It was decided that the forest will be set up in every district. Accordingly, steps are being taken to set them up in North Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, South 24-Parganas, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Birbhum and Hooghly.

Senior officials of Panchayats and Rural Development department said the Miyawaki forest will not only help to increase the forest cover it will also help to maintain the ecological balance of the area. Steps may later be taken to develop tourist spots centring around the forest, officials

said.