Govt calls for night landing at Kazi Nazrul Airport in Andal

Durgapur: The state government will urge the Civil aviation ministry to allow night landing at Kazi Nazrul Airport in Andal, the country's first Greenfield airport.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing the administrative review meeting urged Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to get in touch with the Civil Aviation ministry to allow night landing at Andal airport.

"If night landing is allowed then more people can avail the Andal airport. If night helicopter service from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to Andal is allowed then many people coming to Kolkata can proceed to Durgapur and its adjoining districts without wasting time," Banerjee said. She proposed to introduce express buses connecting Andal with Bankura and Purulia to facilitate people travelling Andal to catch flights. Rajiva Sinha said that talks are on to start flight operations from Andal to Bengaluru.

"Once this flight is introduced it will help more people staying in Durgapur and its adjoining areas will be benefitted," Banerjee said. She added that Andal will cater to the people living in Bankura, Purulia, Hooghly, East and West Burdwan and even Jharkhand. "The airport has a bright future with more and more people availing it," she said.