'Governor unnecessarily delaying file related to swearing-in of Babul'

kolkata: Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Wednesday expressed his resentment over the returning of the file related to the swearing in of Babul Supriyo by the Governor.



Bandopadhyay said: "It is the Constitutional responsibility of the Governor to conduct the oath in office of an MLA. Either he does it or assigns someone to do it.

He stated that the MLA who has won the election should be sworn in at the earliest as delay might affect the people of the area who need the MLA by their side for various problems. The swearing-in cannot be conditional," he remarked.The Governor has returned the file relating to the swearing-in of Babul to the Secretary of the Assembly. He has categorically said that he can only sign the document relating to Babul's swearing-in provided he (the Governor) gets replies to all the queries he has raised about matters related to the functioning of the state Assembly. Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of Trinamool Congress said: "Such behavior on the part of a Governor is uncalled for. He is functioning as a BJP agent and as Babul had resigned from the BJP and won the by-election in Trinamool's ticket he (read the Governor) is unable to digest it and is delaying the whole process unnecessarily," he said