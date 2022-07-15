Governor stalls announcement for national anthem to deliver impromptu speech

Darjeeling: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday stopped the announcement for national anthem and instead delivered an impromptu address at the swearing-in ceremony of the GTA in Darjeeling. In his address, he labelled the GTA a "den of corruption, violation of laws and patronage". He ordered all the administrators to "fall in place" or face "super fast action."



The Governor arrived at the Gorkha Ranga Mancha, from the Darjeeling Raj Bhawan at 10:15 am on Thursday to administer the oath of office to Anit Thapa as the Chief Executive of GTA. The programme went on as per the minute to minute schedule till the "process of making and subscription of oath by Chief Executive of GTA Sabha before the Governor." The last point in the schedule was the national anthem. When the announcer was in the middle of requesting all to stand up, the Governor signaled him to stop. He then took to the mike and began to address the gathering. "As per the issues flagged to me in 2019, there is a stagnation of development in the GTA; provisions of the GTA Act are being violated; no transparency and no audit," alleged the Governor. Clearly taken aback, as the house looked on, the Governor stated: "There are no accounts of thousands of crores of rupees. There will be an audit this time. Make sure there are no violations. Make sure you reflect your commitments. Trust your Governor, all violators and transgressors will be brought to book." He asked all the administrators to fall in line or face the axe. "You must be thinking what the Governor can do. Don't test his patience. Don't test his indulgence. None will be spared. Cleansing will take place," warned Dhankar.

After his impromptu address, followed by the national anthem, the Governor departed for Kolkata.

"It is a rare instance when a Governor makes such remarks in a swearing-in ceremony. Addresses are usually not delivered in swearing-in ceremonies," stated a spectator requesting anonymity.

"He is the Governor. He has the right to say. In the past also, whenever he was here he talked of GTA audits and every time I welcomed his proposal. This time too, I welcome it," stated GTA Chief Anit Thapa. Prior to the swearing-in ceremony, the GTA Sabha 2022 met for the first time at 9 am at Gorkha Ranga Mancha on Thursday. Sanchabir Subba initially presided over the meeting. "The first GTA Sabha meeting 2022 elected Anjul Chouhan as the Chairman; Rajesh Chouhan as the Deputy Chairman and Anit Kumar Thapa as the Chief Executive of the GTA" informed S Ponnambalam, DM, Darjeeling.