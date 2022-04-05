'Governor sitting over files, delaying key appointments'

kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar of dilly-dallying over files related to appointments to key state government posts. She also stated that the police had taken prompt action in connection with the abuse and threatening of Aliah University vice-chancellor Mohammad Ali.



Banerjee said documents pertaining to appointments of Lokayukta member, chairman of the Human Rights Commission and Right to Information commissioners have been lying with Dhankhar for his approval since six months.

"The Governor is not clearing files. Even a day before, he refused clear the budget. I had to ring him up to remind the governor that it's his obligation... For approving the budget, too, he has queries. What is going on?" she asked.

"Everywhere (in non-BJP ruled states), they are running a parallel government by appointing governors," she added. She also said the apex court sometimes directs the state government to fill up important vacancies, but with Dhankhar not clearing files, the appointments are stuck. Banerjee also said she received a letter from her Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel on Monday, in which he has mentioned that the state was not getting its share of the GST.