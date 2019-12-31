Governor signs West Bengal Municipal (Amendment) Bill
Kolkata: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, has accorded his consent to the West Bengal Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Tuesday.
The assent came to be accorded by the Governor after the clarifications sought had been duly made available by the state government.
The Bill seeks election as chairman of the municipality of an individual who is not a member of the municipality and who shall get himself elected as a councillor within six months of the election as chairman.
The Bill also contemplates constitution of Heritage Conservation Committee as also Heritage Cell in municipal office.
The Bill seeks abolition of levying tax on advertisements and prohibition against spitting in public places, streets, and hospitals.
