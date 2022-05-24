Governor holds two hour-long meeting with Education min

kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday held a two hour-long meeting with state Education minister Bratya Basu and Principal Secretary of the Education department Manish Jain at Rajbhavan.



All concerned remained tight lipped about the deliberations in the meeting. However, the Governor, who happens to be the Chancellor of the state universities tweeted: "During over two hour meeting with

Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, issues connected with education were traversed

by Shri @basu_bratya, MIC @wbchseofficial & Shri Manish Jain, Principal Secretary,

Dept of Education.Guv emphasized adherence to transparency enforcement of accountability."

The minister along with his department's Principal Secretary turned up at Raj Bhavan a little before 12 noon, the scheduled start of the meeting and left at 2 pm sharp.