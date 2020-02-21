Governor hints at better terms with state govt in future
Darjeeling: Hinting at better understanding ahead, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday stated that there has been a milestone change, a turning point, in his relations with the state government.
"For the past six months I had a Khatta Meetha (sweet and sour) relation with the state government for various reasons. On some occasions, it was not a very happy relationship. I believe in the Indian Constitution. There is a milestone change now. It is my duty to work with the government. It is my duty to ensure that there is no confrontation, instead there is coordination and cooperation," claimed the Governor, while addressing media persons at Siliguri on his way back to Kolkata from Lataguri in the Dooars.
He stated that in the past four weeks, the Chief Secretary had met him along with Secretaries and other senior officers. "Education minister Partha Chatterjee met me and we had lengthy discussions regarding education. Finance minister Amit Mitra also met me. Recently I had an hour-long discussion with the Chief Minister. I take it as a good development for democracy. We are all committed to serve the people of Bengal. We are the last people who should be fighting. We are not individuals. We are constitutional functionaries. We can't carry yesterday's baggage and spoil our today," stated Dhankhar.
The Governor also appealed to all to maintain peace. "Violence in any form has to be curbed. Together we have to ensure this. There has to be peace, especially during elections," he maintained.
Stating that Siliguri has immense potential, Dhankhar said: "Siliguri will emerge as the most important centre for trade and industries in North East and South East Asia. It will reap maximum benefit from the government's Look East Act East policy. This place is bound to grow, incrementally to a very high level, given its location and the feeder line it can provide to North East and South East Asia."
