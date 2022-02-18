Governor Dhankhar invites CM for talks at Raj Bhavan next week

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting her to "make convenient" for an interaction in Raj Bhavan anytime next week.



In the letter Dhankhar stated that non-cooperation by the state government might lead to constitutional

stalemate.

The Governor later tweeted: "Hon'ble CM Mamata Banerjee has been urged to make it convenient for an interaction at Raj Bhavan anytime during the week ahead as lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate which we both are ordained by our oath to avert."

The state government has not made any statement as to when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will see the Governor or whether she is going to meet at all. Banerjee has already blocked the tweeter handle of the Governor.

Trinamool has requested the President and Prime Minister to remove the Governor as his only business had become to embarrass the state government.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said the Governor's tweet urging the Chief Minister to see him is uncalled for.

He said: "The Governor can see the Chief Minister and vice-versa but making his request public indicates, his intention is not genuine. He has been working as an agent of the BJP for quite some time. He has tarnished the image of the post of Governor."