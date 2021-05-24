Governor behind illegal arrest of 4 leaders in Narada case: TMC MP

KOLKATA: Alleging that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar played an instrumental role in the arrest of the four leaders in connection to the Narada case, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee urged people to lodge complaints against the Governor at every police station in the state. However, no criminal proceeding can be initiated against the Governor.



"From morning to evening, the Governor is always chasing the Trinamool Congress. He played an instrumental role in the arrest of the four leaders. I will urge people to lodge complaints against the Governor at police stations," Banerjee said.

He further said he was well aware about the constitutional provisions that no criminal proceeding can be initiated against the Governor. "Despite being well aware of it, I will request each and everyone to lodge complaints with police station in their respective areas where he will be found giving instigation to any crime and violence. The cases will begin once he becomes former Governor," the MP said.

It may be mentioned that Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the phone call records of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his office would prove that he was the person behind the "sudden and illegal" arrest of the two Cabinet ministers, an MLA and former Kolkata Mayor in connection with Narada tape case.

The state Panchayats and Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee, the state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, TMC's MLA from Kamarhati Madan Mitra and former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee were arrested on May 17 morning from their houses.

The Governor had accorded sanction for their prosecution in this connection on May 9.

On May 21, the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee ordered the house arrest following differences in their opinion on vacating the stay given by it on the bail granted by the Special CBI Court.

The Acting Chief Justice, later in the day, constituted a five member bench.The larger bench will hear the matter at 11 am on Monday.

In connection with Banerjee's statement, Dhankhar tweeted: "He is senior functionary @AITCofficial @MamataOfficial He is senior parliamentarian @LokSabhaSectt He is senior advocate @barcouncilindia @barandbench Just stunned but leave the matter to sound discretion of cultured people of West Bengal and media @PTI_News @IndEditorsGuild".