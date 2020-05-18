Government hospitals play a pivotal role in battle against Coronavirus
Kolkata: State government run COVID-19 designated hospitals have played a significant role to fight the virus only because the number of beds with the government hospitals far outweighed the number of beds which are available with all the COVID designated private hospitals in the city.
The Union Health Ministry team had also lauded the Beliaghata ID Hospital with accolades and said that the infrastructure at the MR Bangur Hospital had improved.
The Central team that had visited earlier had courted controversy as the BSF jawans who were accompanying them were not fully protective and hence 10 BSF jawans have already been affected with the virus, the Centre so far is silent on the
matter. The inter-ministerial central team that had visited the state earlier had raised a number of questions on the Health infrastructure in the state which
was negated by the recent team of the Union Health ministry.
According to the state Health department sources there are around 2,200 beds in three
state government owned hospitals in the city, all of
which are dedicated for COVID-19 treatment. It was learnt that the MR Bangur Hospital has around 1,100 beds while Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) has 1,000 beds exclusively dedicated for Corona affected patients. Beliaghata ID Hospital, the first nodal hospital for COVID-19 has nearly 100 beds for Corona patients. Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute's (CNCI) New Town unit has made operational around 200 beds. CNCI is a Centre owned institution.
Since the virus appeared in the city, the doctors, nurses and health workers from government and private hospitals have put up a commendable fight.
The efforts made by the doctors have helped cure more than 1,000 patients out of which around 959 have already been released. There are two private hospitals which have been designated as COVID-19 hospitals.
