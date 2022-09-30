Governing body shouldn't interfere in functioning of a college, says min

KOLKATA: The State Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick said that the governing body of a college should not interfere in the functioning of a college and the decision in this regard will be taken by the Principal, Vice-Principal and the teachers.



The minister, while attending a programme to mark the stepping of 151 year of Vidyasagar College, said that the governing body's role should strictly be limited to providing assistance for smooth running of an institution.

Mallick, an alumni of Vidyasagar College, is the president of the college's governing body.

"Neither the governing body nor the students'union should interfere in the functioning of the college. The Principal, Vice -Principal and the teachers will take the call on the running of a college,"he added.

Mallick said that the college is planning to host a number of programmes in the days to come to commemorate the occasion of its stepping into 151st year.

"I have asked the Principal (Gautam Kundu) to write a letter requesting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend a programme at the beginning of next year with which I would be speaking with her requesting her to come to our college," Mallick said.

The college is coming out with a plan for modernisation and the minister said that he would speak regarding this with state Education minister Bratya Basu.

He also requested Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhay to provide some funds from his MP lad for modernization of the college.

Bandyopadhay, who also addressed the programme on Thursday, spoke about the contribution of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in education and social reform.

"An all India political party could not bag a single seat in Kolkata in the Assembly elections after being involved in vandalism of the bust of Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar," he said without naming any political party.